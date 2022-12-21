How Mars affects a couple’s sexual, emotional, and intellectual compatibility

“To pretend, I actually do the thing: I have therefore only pretended to pretend.” ~~Jacques Derrida

Don't be caught pretending to follow your heart, although the pretentious act takes you a step towards your goal aka following your heart! Prophetic? Or pathetic? You decide.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mars and Venus, being indispensable in relationship astrology, have very clear demarcations. Venus is what we want or are attracted to and Mars is how we get it! Get it? It’s really pretty simple; Venus signs display our own sense of self-worth and what attracts us unconsciously and consciously to a person, but without Mars, none of these ideas would be put into motion.

Astrology posits that the compatibility of a couple can be ascertained and judged by three parameters.

1. Sexual compatibility

2. Emotional compatibility

3. Intellectual compatibility

Mars and Venus are answers to the sexual compatibility question. You must study the placements and their interactions in the composite charts to know how the couple will fare in this segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fire sign Venus and fire sign Mars may easily identify what they’re attracted to and audaciously “go for it”, whereas someone with Venus in Cancer and Mars in Pisces may be unable to display that attraction. They may not be able to vocalize or exhibit their attraction to their mates. Water sign Mars tend to be shy, unable to demonstrate their feelings. Air signs Mars can be impetuous and spunky, attraction to communication and exchange of varied ideas. Earth sign Mars, they like to play the long game. However, when it comes to showing affection, they’re incapable.

Mars is now retrograde till May 2023. Frustrations can appear, they usually do with a Mars retro, but if you manage to channelize that energy and continue steadfast behind the scenes, then there is much success to be had in the relationship department. It will be about patience, perseverance and knowing everything you need to about the particular issue. Do not fear if you need to reassess or redo some tasks, again this is usually the case with Mars retro once again, but maybe redoing all that work is what you need. Maybe mistakes will show up and if nothing, you would have rechecked everything one more time, just to be extra sure and one needs to be circumspect in romance and marriage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having a weak Mars can bring about many difficulties in life. Mars is the planet of action and sometimes if you are born with an afflicted or a retro Mars, then you might face loads of issues and troubles whenever you begin a project or even a relationship.

In Vedic Astrology, a person with an afflicted Mars is known as Manglik and this is probably the worst placement to find a mate in the arranged marriage market. There are many penances you have to perform to remedy this Mars affliction. Sometimes, it might even be a symbolic marriage with a Peepal tree or a Shivlingam. However, this Manglik dasha is very real as I have worked through it all my life. Yes, you guessed it right. I am Manglik too. Certain superstitions are too much; supposedly Manglik people are sexually voracious and nymphomaniacs who are unable to settle down and be domesticated. It is certainly viewed by many to be a sin or a curse, but this is only due to misinformation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mars in the first, fourth, sixth, eighth and twelfth houses can be a signifier of Mangal dosha, but there is much more to it than that. The point here is to understand if your Mars is afflicted and then find ways to work around it. Having your Mars in Harmonious flow enhances many, many facets of your life. And even in Western Astro, having hard aspects with Mars and Pluto are considered diabolic; also Saturn and Mars aspects and alignments can be problematic triggers.

People with Mars retro in their charts tend to suppress their sexual desires and cravings. They may even be confused about their sexual preferences if other challenges are present. If Venus is in a tense aspect to Mars, this adds to the romantic drama that you are experiencing. Relationships will be pushed to the brim this retrograde.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All human actions have one or more of these seven causes: chance, nature, compulsion, habit, reason, passion, and desire.” ~~Aristotle

So what's your cause to perform the actions you do (MARS)?? Ask your heart and it shall whisper.

The article has been authored by Tina Mukerji, a soul guide working with Astrology, Tarot, Psychism, Yoga, Tantra, Breathwork and Mantras. She works to discover the inherent archetypes, by studying astrological charts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON