How will Venus’ Transit on March 31 impact your love life

Venus, the planet of love and romance, will transit in the sign of Aquarius on March 31, 2022. Since December 8, Venus had been stationed in the sign of hardworking Capricorn — an extra-long time, thanks to this year's Venus retrograde pulling the planet back into the sign of the sea goat. But now, it's time for a change as Venus will enter forward-thinking Aquarius and stay there until April 27. This gives us a chance to lighten up, especially regarding our relationships, finances, creativity, and pleasure. It will make us free-spirited and make us feel open-minded and open-hearted. Intellectual communication will have a major bearing on our romantic encounters in this period. Let us observe what the different zodiac signs need to do to harness this position of Venus in the zodiac to make their love life better and satisfying.

Aries: This is an excellent time to meet people from many walks of life, especially if you are looking for that special relationship. However, make sure to get out and meet new people to expand your social circle. The importance of conversation in this situation cannot be overstated. You will most likely have to be even more funny and charming than usual.

Taurus: You are free to experiment a little more than you would normally do if you wanted to. If you have the opportunity to try something new, do it with conviction. This transit serves as a reminder that opportunities are available for you to take advantage of. When it comes to re-establishing contact with an ex-partner, proceed with extreme caution.

Gemini: You may experience a significant increase in moodiness and emotionality compared to your normal state. You should avoid contacting an ex if you find yourself thinking a lot about him or her. Find other open-minded singles who are prepared to go on outings with you now that the weather is getting warmer.

Cancer: It’s an excellent time for manifesting the things you want for your love life. Create a ritual that will help you attract the kind of person you deserve in your life. Forgive, forget and move on truly to get past the emotions and focus on things from a logical perspective. Be prepared to come out of your shell and compete for what you want.

Leo: Stay in touch with your subconscious and figure out the direction you’d truly like your love life to go. Try to eliminate outside forces and just tune in to your own desires. Letting distractions like other people’s opinions influence you will take you away from your true romantic destiny. Pay close attention to what your intuition is trying to tell you about your present.

Virgo: Discuss your visionary fantasies with a trusted friend or family member. You both benefit from each other's outlandish ideas, which can result in some amusing and wacky situations. Don't be concerned about how your actions will be perceived right now, as this will provide you with a wonderful sense of freedom.

Libra: Think of some interesting ideas that can put you in the mood to do some romantic experimentation. Make an effort to learn something new that you haven't tried before. The possibilities are endless for you now that you're a enthusiastic innovator with no boundaries to your imagination. Leave the past, now is the time to focus on the future.

Scorpio: Push the boundaries a little more and see how far you can go before hitting your limit. Reach out to your romantic ambitions, and you will be able to do anything you set your mind to. Life is too short to be restricted to the rules at all times. Set aside your preconceived notions and offer someone a second chance.

Sagittarius: If you've been mistreated in the past, it's natural to feel apprehensive and reluctant to attempt something new. You should pay extremely close attention to what your dreams disclose about your current love life, and keep an eye out for indicators from the universe that you're on the correct track. When you're ready to receive love, it will find your way to you.

Capricorn: The majority of the things you put out effort into will turn out in your favour. Do not expect someone to conform to your every wish because this is neither practical nor fair. Respect for other people's viewpoints. Make use of your intuition to determine whether or not a particular person is the appropriate choice for you.

Aquarius: When it comes to your pickup lines or posting fascinating social media posts, be creative. Concentrate on your long-term romantic aspirations. Don't be afraid to combine your want to be healthier with your desire to be with someone. In the gym or in the park, you can come into someone interesting. Don't put up any barriers to the adjustments.

Pisces: Don’t be disappointed when real life doesn’t measure up to your steamy imagination. It’s much easier for you to come up with witty responses when you don’t feel like you’re under pressure. If there’s intense chemistry between you and someone you’ve connected with recently, it’s worth exploring. Start slowly.

----------------------

Disclaimer :

*Predictions are based on Moon sign

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: <i>info@astrozindagi.in</i>, <i>neeraj@astrozindagi.in</i>

Url: <i>www.astrozindagi.in</i>

Contact: Noida: +919910094779