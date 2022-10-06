Is astrology making a comeback amongst the millennial generation?

Many people often believe that believing in astrological predictions is old school or often what we call out of trend. Old school does not mean that these predictions were not accurate but rather we feel that now we have moved forward from astrology.

It might come very surprising that millennials have immensely started to believe in astrology. They just don't believe they are really engrossed and are getting obsessed with astrology. Let's look at a couple of reasons why astrology is making a comeback in the 21st century.

Astrologers have changed the method of showcasing astrology - The very first reason millennials have started looking forward to astrology is simply that they are getting the content in a format they like to go through. Astrologers have shifted from simply providing details to putting them out in a humorous or engaging manner. It has also become more accessible and can be accessed over social media platforms.

Mental health-related predictions - Awareness and acceptance of mental health over the recent years have made millennials think about keeping mental peace as a top priority. Hence this generation has started preparing well in advance. Astrological predictions help them make decisions wisely.

Astrological predictions for love and relationships - Dating the wrong sun sign can also get trouble in your life and make it challenging. Being aware of which sun signs match the characteristics of the other and can be the best match for a love life. Millennials have tremendously started looking up to astrology for finding a partner according to sun signs. Nowadays even dating applications have a feature to choose people who come on your stream according to sun signs.

Curiosity to gain knowledge about their sun sign - The 21st generation is very keen on knowing everything they can to grow in life. It is important according to them to gain knowledge about every field. Hence, one of the very popular reasons why millennials are obsessed with astrology is due to their curious nature.

Giving ourselves more characteristics and identity - Gradually sun signs have started to become famous identity traits. People like to mention what zodiac sign they belong to and also often related themselves to specific traits. It has become like a want for individuals to identify themselves and tell others who they are.

(Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are based on Vedic astrology scriptures. Reader discretion is advised.)