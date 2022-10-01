Is it your birthday between 1 to 14 October? Check how the year will shape up

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 01: Governed by number 1, and the Sun, you are original, active, responsible and a talented person. This year life will to be a mixture of good and the not so good. Speculation and hasty decisions should be avoided and money transaction needs to be made very carefully. Family members will be caring but behave highly possessive and demanding. This will be the perfect year for matters relating to your heart and forming a matrimonial alliance. Overseas journey for some cannot be ruled out. The months of December, March and Oct will be productive.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 02: Ruled by number 2 and the Moon. You are highly trustworthy, emotional, simple, friendly and warm-hearted person. Frequent and fruitful journeys will be undertaken bringing you desired results. A property transaction or acquiring a new vehicle during this period seems likely. Visit to a religious place or blessings from a spiritual person will be high on your agenda. Your outgoing nature will work to your advantage as you gain favours and benefits from important people. The months of October, November and March will bring prosperity.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 03: Ruled by number 3 and the planet Jupiter. You are energetic, ambitious, dignified, and kindhearted person. You need to take stronger decisions to reap benefits. A sudden influence of a spiritual person would have a remarkable influence on your personality and thoughts. Students would excel in their academic performance. Your financial condition would improve later in the year, as you would pickup jobs involving higher responsibility and position. The months of September, November, March and Oct will be significant for you.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 04:

Influenced by number 4 and the planet Uranus. You are active, practical, enthusiastic, courageous and highly philosophical person. Your health will remain good but health of your spouse or children will become a matter of concern. A vacation to an exotic location cannot be ruled out later this year. Financial gains would accrue from investments and even speculation. Servants, colleagues, subordinates will cause some worry and unnecessary tensions. The months of November, January and June will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 05: Governed by number 5 and the planet Mercury. You are intelligent, sharp, sensible, business oriented, dignified, original and dashing. Elders and children in the family will demand lot of your attention. Sportsmen, writers and artists can look forward to fame towards the yearend. New romance for those unattached, but your work is likely to suffer if you keep fantasizing about this special person. You should try to avoid your personal life interfere with your career objectives. The months of October, November, March and July will be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 06: Ruled by number 6 and the planet Venus. You have a pleasant personality, sharp memory and you are very fond of worldly pleasures. Children will be supportive and bring in some happy news later in the year. Unexpected help from close relatives will bring you new business opportunities. This is also a good time to invest in expensive art and ornaments. Pilgrimage or a long journey will be high on your cards. You will make financial gains through property sale, accrual of rent, dividends or interests. The months of December, March and July will especially prove to be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 07: Dominated by number 7 and the planet Neptune, you are highly creative, affectionate, trustworthy and emotional person. This coming period is good for starting new ventures. Projects that have been slow till now will gain momentum. Romantic encounters with colleagues might develop, though it will be very short lived. Your competitive nature will make you stay ahead of others and also be popular amongst your peers. Disputes if any will get sorted out and bring a sense of relief to your mind. Friends will be helpful but demanding. The months of October, December, April and August will prove to be significant.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 08: Influenced by number 8 and the planet Saturn. You are ambitious, authoritative, systematic, sober and commanding personality. You are very sincere to the person you love but you need to control your tendency to behave erratic and stubborn at times. Meditation and Yoga should be practiced for spiritual as well as physical gains. You shall gather knowledge, information and make new and long lasting contacts. Businessmen will expand their ventures into new and more profitable avenues. Some exhilarating news from your children will bring happiness later in the year. The months of November, January, Oct and July will be highly eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 09: Ruled by number 9 and the planet Mars. You are active, energetic, trustworthy, systematic and quick in taking decisions. The coming year brings rewards and recognition for you. Financial benefits will flow through various sources. New sources of income will enhance your living style. Real estate matters will bring enormous gains. Journeys undertaken for work purpose will be beneficial and rewarding. Sudden expenses due to health problem in the family will bother your mind. Judicial matters could upset your mental peace. Secret affairs should be avoided, as it will only ruin your reputation. The months of October, January, March and July will be result oriented.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October10: Influenced by number 1 and the Sun, you are smart, energetic, practical, dignified and highly sensitive person. This year your magnetic and charming personality will attract people around you. Friends and relatives will not be very helpful and should not be depended upon. Financially it will be a good time to invest in stocks and property, but all investments should be made for a long-term basis. A distant journey seems likely later in the year, most probably for attending some auspicious occasion. The months of September, November, January and April will prove to be beneficial.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 11: Ruled by number 2 and the moon, you are an honest, responsible, trustworthy, intelligent and broadminded person. Financial gains are certain, but unexpected losses are also foreseen. Health definitely needs more attention, especially for those suffering from chronic ailments. Meditation and Yoga should be practiced for spiritual as well as physical gains. Property/legal disputes will prove expensive and time consuming. The months of November, April, Oct and September will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October12: Dominated by number 3 and the Planet Jupiter, you are energetic, charming, ambitious, talented, dignified and highly methodical person. This year you will establish new contacts and sign new partnerships that will go a long way in your career. Monetary benefits will accrue from past investments. Family members will be supportive and friends will be helpful. Minor tensions and stress will bother you especially concerning the health of your parents and increase in household expenses. Pleasure trips or friendly get-togethers will be exciting and intellectually stimulating. The months of October, January, March and June seem to be highly productive.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October13: Influenced by number 4 and the Planet Uranus, you are talented, bold, reliable, energetic and systematic individual. Spouse and other female members will do their best to keep you happy. Career changes if any will prove to be beneficial. Your outgoing nature will work to your advantage. Avoid standing surety or a guarantee for others, as it would lead to embarrassment and legal problems. Real-estate transaction towards the yearend should bring monetary gains. The months of November, December, Oct, July will be eventful.

Birth Date Astrology for people born on October 14: Governed by number 5 and the planet Mercury, you are active, authoritative, dashing, confident, helpful, sincere and kind hearted person. Renovation of the house or construction related activities will also be high on your agenda. Matters related to property will bring gains. Distant travel, Oct be overseas, brings joy and happiness along with a possible reunion with an old contact. Chronic patients definitely need to be more careful about their health. Preventive medicines should not be avoided at any cost. The months of October, January, March and August will prove to be highly significant.

