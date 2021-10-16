Jupiter turns direct on October 18: A lot to cheer about!

Planetary retrogression is a fascinating subject in vedic astrology. Under a geo-centric approach, planets appear to move backwards at certain times of the year when viewed from earth. According to our rishis, planets, when retrograde, exercise their influence in a forceful manner, especially when they are debilitated or afflicted in any way.

Jupiter is said to be the planet of luck, prosperity, and abundance as a whole. The enigma of Jupiter in its debilitation sign of Capricorn sign since March 30, 2020 is there for everyone to see. At the outset, it brought the entire globe on its feet as the deadly covid virus ran havoc leading to mass-scale fear and economic downturn. In the beginning of April 2021, Jupiter left Capricorn and moved to Aquarius and it seemed that normalcy would be restored. But it was not to be as the virus reinvented itself and came back even stronger.

Since June 20, Jupiter went in retrograde motion in Aquarius and moved back to Capricorn, yet again, on September 15. Factors like delays, sudden changes, change in beliefs and confusion is an important trait of this phase of 120-odd days when Jupiter was retrograde. However, this stay of Jupiter in Capricorn has been rather sedate, indicating that the mighty planet may have finally shed its negativity acquired due to placement in its debilitation sign of Capricorn. Now, as Jupiter turns progressive on October 18, it is finally on its way out of Capricorn.

This is the last time Jupiter will be retrograde in Capricorn sign for next 12 years. The planet will now move to Aquarius, another sign of Saturn, but which is more in line with its nature and basic element. This may well be considered as the harbinger of one of the biggest news in years to come as a new chapter of prosperity and abundance is expected to dawn in our lives.

Zodiac signs ruled by Jupiter – Sagittarius and Pisces – will now see a sudden spark in their lives. Those of you with Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Scorpio zodiac sign will reinvent themselves and old projects will be completed. Taurus and Virgo can expect a career boost, while Libra, Capricorn and Aquarius sign people can look to embark on a new venture both in India or abroad.

