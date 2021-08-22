Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 22

By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:03 AM IST
It’s your day to execute your pending plans.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, you have been craving for excellence on professional and personal front, now you are all set to celebrate all your achievements. You have always been a hardworking and determined person. Your will power has reached you to the top position.

You have stable and strong financial front and you are absolutely capable to make good financial decisions. Your ability to analyze market risk and gain proves beneficial to you. If you have anything in mind to put some money around or invest in some new income sources, then go ahead. It’s your day to execute your pending plans.

What else, you can expect from this day? Just find out and read ahead!

Leo Finance Today

You have always been a fighter and believed to be in solution rather than living in the problem. You will get all the challenges overcome with the help of colleagues and seniors today, so be happy!

Leo Family Today

You have always been great supporter of your youngers and today you are going to be proud on the achievements of your siblings or kids. It’s a good day on the family front, so feel the real happiness with loved ones.

Leo Career Today

Smooth sailing is indicated at work. You may be assigned with new and extra responsibilities due to absence of co-workers, but it is a cake walk for you to manage extra works within office hours.

Leo Health Today

You will be in good shape on the health front. A family member has been ailing for a health issue for long may get good news and show signs of improvement. Your energy will allow you to visit close relative today.

Leo Love Life Today

If you are in a romantic mood and wondering if your partner has the same vibe, then positive indications are waiting for you. It will be a great day to make some exciting things happen.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

sun sign horoscope leo horoscope
