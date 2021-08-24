Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 24

Dear Leo, it's a time to plan something big but wait a bit longer to ask someone out. You may get appreciation from seniors. This day has a lot to celebrate, so be ready Leo.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:10 AM IST
LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, you are going to have a good and rewarding day. You will feel energetic all day long and come across too many good earning or investment opportunities that may prove beneficial in the long run. You are going to get rid of a prolonged health issue, so it’s your time to plan something big. You may have to wait a bit longer to get a suitable marriage proposal.

Some of you may get new responsibilities on the professional front and will handle them in a smart way.

Leo Finance Today

You may get good deals on an appliance or equipment you have been waiting to buy for long. Some may get inherited property transferred to their name. You will be in a comfortable position on the financial front today.

Leo Family Today

You may need advice from elders. Family members will be supportive towards your ideas to start something new or join a new course. Married couples will plan something big for kids.

Leo Career Today

You may be able to suggest some good ideas in business or client meetings that may help overcome challenges on the professional front. You may get appreciation from clients or seniors.

Leo Health Today

Your partner may get rid of a prolonged health issue. Some may join gym or yoga classes to make things work on the fitness front. Health advice from an elder in the family will help you a lot.

Leo Love Life Today

Stars do not seem favorable on the love front today. If you are planning to propose to someone or ask someone out for a dinner or lunch, drop this idea. Wait a bit longer.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Color: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

