Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 26
Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 26

Dear Leo, why not set out on a family adventure by foot or on foot? Remain flexible and win the situation. Express your feelings to your partners.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:56 AM IST
LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will act like a warrior Leo who is also generous and warm-hearted. If you're finding yourself questioning your decisions, Leo, you should trust yourself then and always remember your motives. Never let the doubt make you believe that you're not on the right track. While tensions may exist in your world, try to maintain your composure. This is only a temporary phenomenon. Remain flexible and win the situation Leo.

Leo Finance Today

At the moment, you need financial security, but be careful not to let caution make you cold and disagreeable. For the purposes of budgeting, things like creative thinking and well-planned financial measures are more than sufficient. At the moment, there aren't any significant surprises to be found. Instead of trying to deny yourself everything, reward yourself with a little something instead of not giving yourself anything at all.

Leo Family Today

Why not set out on a family adventure by foot or on foot? You will have a great time meeting new people. It's time to depart from our usual route and meet new people. A delightful exchange will have a significant impact on your life. Perhaps the greatest benefit of foreign travel is that it expands your horizons and alters your perspective.

Leo Career Today

Building a new path is a lot of fun. Believe in your ideas, and try to make things happen, even if it means making difficult decisions. With ease, you will be able to learn new assignments and conquer problems. Undeserved support appears, and you gratefully accept it.

Leo Health Today﻿

It's a good time to begin jogging because you've been wanting to for a while. A surge of energy and vitality all come over you. You should also schedule a peaceful weekend away at least once a month to let your body relax and recuperate. Organizing regular activities can be done in a positive manner.

Leo Love Life Today

Express your feelings to your partners. Today is an encouraging day Leo to do that. Even if you're not expressing your side, keep your tone of voice the same way you are actually feeling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: indigo

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

