Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29
Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 29

Dear Leo, today's prediction says that it will be a satisfactory day for you. You are vivacious, passionate and love to be in the spotlight .But your negative traits can be spotted today.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:26 AM IST
The day may reveal some of your negative traits, Leo.

Leo

People under this sign are vivacious, passionate and love to be in the spotlight, but these traits are negated by jealousy, possessiveness and dominant nature. The day may reveal some of your negative traits, but on the whole the day remains satisfactory.

LeoFinance Today

You will need to be more careful in your spending to avoid being in a financially tight situation. Some of you are likely to mortgage jewelry to get cash for something important. Focus on earning by exploring secondary sources of income. Taking up property matters today can make you lose money.

LeoFamily Today

Your habit of comparing your child with another may put him/ her under unnecessary mental tension; remember every child is unique. If you are wondering whether your existence makes a difference in anybody’s life, remember every person makes a difference in others’ lives. Your argumentative nature can put you into trouble today.

LeoCareer Today

You will leave no stone unturned to impress your boss today. Earning an excellent annual report may bring the next rank within reach of those in the armed forces. This is an excellent time for shop owners to make the best of the festival season.College admission through sports quota seems possible for some.

LeoHealth Today

Taking up an exercise routine will help curb to a large extent a lifestyle disease afflicting you. You will need to keep yourself and family safe by minimal outings. Ensuring vaccination for your house helps will be a positive step in keeping everyone protected from the pandemic. Introduce outdoor games to family youngsters.

LeoLove Life Today

If marriage is on your mind, let your parents know; this will enable them to find a suitable match for you from within the community. A college excursion may make you fall for someone you take an instant liking for. Take the ups and downs of marital life in your stride.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

