Leo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 30

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos in general, will have a smooth sailing in all walks of life today. The stars might spring a surprise in your favour by the end of the day. Unleashing your creative side will help you in reaping its gains in everyday activities. Your cheerful disposition will help you greatly in maintaining a warm relationship with whosoever you meet. Being passionate in any venture that you undertake is most likely to bring out your true artistic side. However, being lazy and putting off your work for another day will prevent golden opportunities to slip from your hands. You can expect the unexpected as luck is smiling on you today.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to recover from a previous bad debt. Inheriting an ancestral property will bring you monetary gains. Your financial health will remain stable; however, do not keep false hopes from new and upcoming business ventures to gain profits.

Leo Family Today

An improvement in relationships is foreseen on the family front today. Bonds will become stronger. You are likely to bring about positive changes in and around the house, which will be highly appreciated by all. A travel opportunity with your loved ones is on the cards.

Leo Career Today

On the career front, this is the best time to invest energies in new projects. Brimming with confidence, you will make steady progress at workplace, which will be appreciated by those in authority. Work-related travel is foreseen for some Leos.

Leo Health Today

Health in general will remain fine as you manage to stay away from all kinds of ailments. Indulging in outdoor activities like walking or exercising will immensely help you in keeping your regular health problems away.

Leo Love Life Today

There is a likeness that you will find a suitable romantic partner soon. Your realistic attitude and genuine charm will make you irresistible for those from the opposite sex. Work your magic in your marital relationship to keep it blissfully happy.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

