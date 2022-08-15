Leo Daily Horoscope for August 15, 2022: Take care of your health

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo, your bonding with your boss will be so good today that he/she may give you some additional responsibilities, which may turn out to be a reason for you getting a promotion soon. You will surely have an upper hand on everything at work today. You will take care of your health as you believe that your body is most important to you to enjoy the future. Your love life will grow and there won’t be any complications. You will work on making your relationships better. Dear Leo, you are egoistic but if you wish to have mental peace, it is required that you promote teamwork. You will also try to give some time to your friends. Read further to know how the entire day will look like in terms of health, romance and finance.

Leo Finance Today: Being a Leo you are strong, still try to move forward with ease. Increase your focus on your target and work towards it. Pay attention to your financial side and don't be tempted to make unnecessary investments or expenditures.Leo Family Today: You need to be little careful Leo as the way you talk today will be such that it can cause misunderstanding. In a state of emotion, you may take a hasty decision. Try to communicate more reasonably with others this day.

Leo Career Today: A brilliant day lays ahead for you. At office, your peers will give you complete support. You will do extremely well in your current project. You may sign a new business deal.

Leo Health Today: You will make sure to maintain a healthy diet. You may have lots of green veggies, fresh dairy products and pure drinking water. You will go down the fitness road and find out ways to cut your fat and sugar intake.

Leo Love Life Today: It is a suitable day for romance with your better half. You will move ahead in harmony with your loved one. There will be complete trust between the two of you. You will make your evening a special affair.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

