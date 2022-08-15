Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 15, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Things may move at a snail’s pace where recovery of loan is concerned. Argument with superiors threatens to bring you into his or her bad books. Your desire for better health is likely to make you turn to sports. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige. Read More

Love Focus: Your love life can do with some excitement.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Your financial well-being is assured. A hectic time is foreseen in organising a function or an event on the work front. Listening to a bit of health advice will be in your interest. You can waste a lot of productive time organising things on the domestic front. Your option to travel by road instead of the train will prove a better option. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. Read More

Love Focus: Romance may not be on a lover’s mind at this juncture.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Those panicking over a deal can lay their worst fears to rest. Your thoroughness will see a project through without any glitches. A new exercise regime will prove most uninspiring. Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder can spoil your mood. The day seems ideal for a long journey and will help you regain equanimity. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. Read More

Love Focus: Mutual love is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Monetary gains are indicated in speculation or betting. An excellent environment at work is likely to make work fun and boost your efficiency. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Travelling on a vacation with family is foretold. The decision regarding a property-related matter may be given in your favour. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career. Read More

Love Focus: You may find it difficult to keep your promise on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LEO (Jul- 23-Aug 23)

Those into betting or playing the stocks are likely to hit it rich. The day seems favourable for those in the health and hospitality sector. Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. A call from the office may put paid to your weekend plans with family. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Read More

Love Focus: Your lover will leave no stone unturned in revving up your love life on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Professionally, you seem to be on a sound wicket. You are likely to find yourself fit and full of energy today. Lack of tight budgeting can make expenses mount. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! If you want to buy property the time is favourable. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding. Read More

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to flower and keep you in a state of bliss!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Financial problems disappear and financial stability returns. Good earnings are indicated for freelancers and consultants. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa-related difficulties. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favourable. Read More

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit as you find a perfect mate.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

An outstanding payment is likely to be received. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. Weight watchers may succumb to temptations. A pleasant surprise awaits some on the domestic front. An out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out for some. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies. Read More

Love Focus: Not getting positive signals from the one you secretly love may frustrate you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Back payments received are likely to beef up your bank balance. You will be able to give a boost to your existing business and prosper. Gymming is good, but don’t go overboard in using the equipment. Those separated from home can feel homesick today. Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with the property. Read More

Love Focus: You will get a chance to share your feelings with your lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Lay your concern for your financial situation at rest as you have enough. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Disinterest shown at work may get noticed. Focussing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. An entertaining time is ahead for those on a conducted tour. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Organising something on the home front is possible. Read More

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are certain to think up something original to express it!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You are about to seize an opportunity to enhance your earnings. Problems faced on the health front show signs of disappearing completely. Someone on the work front is out to get you, so watch your step. You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front with the arrival of guests. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. Decisions on an issue concerning the property will be favourable. Academic achievement will load the dice in your favour. Read More

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get a lucky break.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

The condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. A scheme you had invested in is likely to give good returns. A coveted post may come your way, as you can play your cards well. You will have the money to do up your home. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. Your hard work on the academic front will get recognised soon. Read More

Love Focus: Someone is out to take advantage of you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

