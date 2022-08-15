Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 15, 2022: Get together with friends

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Desc 21) Being a Sagittarius, you know when to target your goal. Your ancestral property may give you wonderful returns. Your financial condition will be much better today. It is definitely a good day to start any important work. You may also enjoy a get-together with friends. Your domestic front looks vibrant and you will spend a great time with your family members. Career wise it is going to be a fantastic day. Sagittarius as your long-cherished desire will get fulfilled. You may be promoted to be a senior position or may get transferred to a place of your choice. A healthy lifestyle will protect you from any seasonal problems. You will be strong enough to face minor viral infections.

Sagittarius Finance Today: Gear up Sagittarius as it is a promising day for you to start a new project. It may be profitable to invest in business at this time. You may also spend some money on religious work. This will bring peace and solidarity to your mind.

Sagittarius Family Today: Unwind in a pleasant atmosphere at home Sagittarius as your achievements will increase. Your family will be cheerful because of your accomplishments and they will be in a mood to have a grand celebration.

Sagittarius Career Today: Things are likely to move at an extraordinary pace. Your boss may give you an unexpected increment. It is also possible that you are made to shift abroad to work with a prestigious client.

Sagittarius Health Today: You will keep yourself fit and this will make you happy and satisfied. You will work on your food and drinking habits. Your health will improve tremendously. Regular jogging with strengthen your muscles.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: Your romantic front looks awesome as the spark will be there in your love life. Your spouse may surprise you with a precious gift. If required, you may take the advice of your spouse. You will get complete support of close ones.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

