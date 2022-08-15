Aquarius Daily Horoscope for August 15, 2022: Harmony in family life foreseen

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) In terms of economic investment, things will be good, dear Aquarius. You will get a decent boost to your financial situation. Your work will continue to increase. You will get the profit as you expected. Not only money but personal life will also have peace and pleasure. There will be harmony in family life. You may get a special gift from your parents. This will give you immense joy. Some discord is expected on the work front. You will need to handle the situation carefully. Be cautious Aquarius as your senior may be rude and arrogant today. But he/she will understand your position soon. Just keep yourself calm and stay fit. Health will be your priority and it will not pose any problems. You will feel fit and fine throughout the day.

Aquarius Finance Today: On the financial front, your sources of income will increase. You will get an unexpected incentive or bonus. You may plan to buy some luxury stuff and apply for loan to make the purchase. Your loan request which will get approved instantly.

Aquarius Family Today: You will do some social and charitable work along with your family members. This will give you happiness and mental peace. You may also meet your old friends today and enjoy good old memories.

Aquarius Career Today: Though you will put a lot of hard work in the ongoing project, you will not get due result. Your boss may be unhappy with your performance. There may be some escalations against you, try to be calm as any kind of anger may prove harmful to your growth.

Aquarius Health Today: You are a health-conscious person Aquarius and you always pay attention to your food and drinking habits. Today will also be a similar day. You will make a conscious effort on what to eat and what to avoid. There may also be a change in your thoughts.

Aquarius Love Life Today: A lovely time for you Aquarius as you may enjoy some special romantic moments with your spouse. If you are single, there are chances that you may find a suitable partner. If you are in love, then you may decide to get married.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

