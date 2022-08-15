Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 15, 2022: A mixed bag day for you today

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) A mixed bag day for you today, Pisces. You will stay calm and will enjoy everything that will come your way. On the professional front, the day will be exciting. You may get a chance to take on more responsibilities, which at a later stage may become the reason for your promotion. If you want to invest, you may go ahead without any doubts in your mind. It will fetch you margins. Pisces, today is an excellent day for you to attend any social or religious function. You will understand the demands of your loved one and will keep things in control. You will know how to build a sensitive and close relation.

Pisces Finance Today: Pisces, you will plan to invest some capital in the business today and this will increase liquidity in your business. More earning will mean more saving to you. Your financial bent of mind will give you decent margins.

Pisces Family Today: Today you may attend some social as well as religious function, which may provide you a wonderful break from your stressful routine work. Family support will be there with you. Children will also make you feel relaxed.

Pisces Career Today: You will make plans to start some new project. You will be able to visualize the complete project and bring it on paper. In case you are looking for a job, you will find the one that you wanted. Your boss will appreciate your work.

Pisces Health Today: Your dedication towards a healthy diet will give you the best possible results today. You will continue with this routine and will lead a long healthy life. Both exercise and diet will help you a lot.

Pisces Love Life Today: You will have to understand the demands of your loved ones so as to regain your weak ties. Be careful when discussing any matter with your beloved today. Things may turn sour if not taken care at the initial stage.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

