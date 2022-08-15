Leo Daily Horoscope for August 16, 2022: Your assets are likely to increase

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Dear Leo, your assets are likely to increase significantly if you sell or purchase land at this time. You might find some great deals on the real estate market that could be quite profitable. Whether the news is about you or someone else, enjoy it all since it will make you all happy. You will benefit if you refrain from accepting any new assignments at this time and instead concentrate on finishing up current ones. Remember that even a small oversight on your health side could trigger the old issues. To fully profit from a healthy lifestyle, keep up your nourishing food and leisure activities. Your realization that you have fallen madly in love for the first time in your life could change everything. There is a good probability that your relationship will develop and improve.

Leo Finance Today Deals involving real estate and land may now be a source of riches. If you invest properly and cautiously, you can find that your financial situation is getting better and better.

Leo Family Today If you have been having a rough time lately emotionally, today is a fantastic day to spend time with your family. Your spirits will definitely soar as you experience the support and gratitude of individuals in your close circle.

Leo Career Today Your abilities will likely be put to the test today by a difficult task. You have a tremendous capacity for learning new things. Adopt a novel strategy to improve your effectiveness. It will take careful planning to make initiatives successful.

Leo Health Today You can continue your usual physical activity today because your health should be fine. Keep an eye on your health to prevent any recurrence of earlier illnesses.

Leo Love Life Today Prepare yourself for a fresh outlook on life when everything appears to be blooming and fascinating. There is a probability that the person you have fallen for will feel the same way about you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

