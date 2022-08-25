Leo Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2022: This is one of the best days

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) This is one of the best days to embark on a new journey with fresh efforts. The day’s positive energy may make Leos feel revitalized and enthusiastic about new goals. Unexpected bloom in financial health is on the cards for some. Profits from business too may remain on the high side. You are likely to reflect upon past work while motivating subordinates to demonstrate ideas and approaches. In love life don’t forget to pay attention to carving out the opportunities at times instead of waiting for them. Enjoying children’s company would acquaint me with their therapeutic powers. Working on health will enable building resistance and making internally strong. Married couples may have to take it easy on each other and avoid saying hurtful stuff. Accommodating someone you don’t like on a trip may take the fun out of it. Some hitches are foreseen in a journey undertaken without adequate preparations. Leo students who are appearing for an important exam may receive good news. However, hard work should be your mantra forever.

Leo Finance Today Dealings in sale purchasing bring monetary gains beyond expectations for Leo natives. A bloom in financial health is on the card, as past investments start bringing good returns. Chances of receiving gains from an existing business venture are also high.

Leo Family Today You are likely to spend quality time with family members bonding and creating memories. Social life will take a back seat due to the family being a priority today. Older family members will take your opinion and advice on some decisions they will be taking.

Leo Career Today Your encouragement is likely to do enough to pump up subordinates. Software professionals are likely to pass testing times easily with their in-depth knowledge and skill. Freelancers can expect work from new clients today

Leo Health Today Leo natives will need to avoid mental tension and stress to enjoy a happy day. Practisingmeditation regularly gives an experience of profound peace and bliss. Heart patients make sure you strictly avoid an oily and spicy diet.

Leo Love Life Today A romantic partner would understand your feelings and extend unstinting support during a time of need. If you are single, you will reach out to someone you’ve been interested in. Connecting and catching up over coffee will lighten up your mood.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

