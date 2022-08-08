Leo Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: Your monetary health could suffer

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Leo natives may remain in winning form all day. Your talents and perfectionism define you professionally. Social recognition for your years of professional work is also foreseen. Leo natives should work to strike a balance between personal aspirations and duties to home and society. Your monetary health could suffer but the situation will not be unmanageable. Take time off to nurture your health, physically and emotionally. Domestic issues require your attention. Leo natives need to remain calm but vigilant as the day could bring some testing times on the domestic front. You also need to be careful of the motives of people you are associated with on the personal front. You need to forget past follies to renew your romantic life. Your loan procedures for pursuing a plot will be in process. Some arrangements before you go on an overseas trip will save your time, and effort and give you peace of mind. Polite and nice behaviour towards others would immensely benefit you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Horoscope Today

Leo Finance Today: Today Leos could suffer from a delayed start in new business projects. If money has been short recently, a new source of income may be headed your way, relieving financial stress. The loan application may move swiftly and be green-lighted shortly.

Leo Family Today: Today frequent arguments and confrontations could vitiate the harmonious atmosphere at home. Better to avoid this to keep the family front happy. While other Leo natives are likely to experience some loneliness on separation from other members of the family.

Leo Career Today: Leo natives’ proven ability to conceptualize quick strategies is likely to help them on the professional front. Although you will be far from your goals, you will remain satisfied that you are on the right track on the professional front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Career Horoscope Today

Leo Health Today: Fitness-conscious Leos can do something today to spruce up their appearance. They'll feel empowered in a new outfit or sporting a new hairstyle. Massage with a nutritious diet would give immediate relief from body pains.

Leo Love Life Today: Make sure you forgive bitter trifles in love life to bring normalcy to romance. Networking opportunities may bring new people into your life. If you are single, this might be a chance to meet someone special.

Also Read | Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON