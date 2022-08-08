Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 8, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your hands may be itching to splurge, but good sense will prevail. Going on the professional will be easy today and give you time to clear the backlog. Sprains or injuries need to be guarded against on the health front. Family life will prove most fulfilling as you find spouse supportive. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream.

Love Focus: You will need to rekindle your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. An unfavorable development at work may get you into a tight spot today. You are likely to become health conscious. Some good news awaits you on the domestic front. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. Performance on the professional and academic front remains on the track.

Love Focus: Falling in love was never so easy! Love at first sight may actually work for you!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health-wise you are likely to feel much better. Wrong investments may make you lose money. You will have the power to mould anything your way at work today. Your enthusiasm is likely to rub off on a family youngster for wrapping up the task allotted. Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable. You will be able to proceed as per your plan on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love bug is likely to bite some and make life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favorable day at work. Health is set to improve for the unwell. Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. You can plan a much-awaited vacation with family. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Guidance on the academic front is likely to improve things for you.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and bring romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. Business persons may find the day profitable. You may start something new for getting fit. Some disappointing news awaits you on the domestic front. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. Team under your guidance is likely to do well in a competition. You are in the right, so go ahead fearlessly and do what needs to be done.

Love Focus: Your longing for love is likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. Getting serious about your health will be a step in the right direction. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfalls. You are likely to improve a personal situation by reviewing things from a fresh perspective. Your tender words will help soothe the frayed nerves of a family member. Trekking or going to a far of place on a bicycle will prove both exciting and refreshing.

Love Focus: Hurdles appearing on the romantic front are likely to disappear.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a good time to settle a family matter, even if it entails travelling. Your performance is likely to improve on the academic front. Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. Today, things may not go your way on the professional front. Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you opt for a lifestyle change.

Love Focus: Intense yearning for love can nudge you towards the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Availing a wise investment opportunity is likely to give good returns in the near future. A job switch promises better working hours and added perks. Adopting something on the health front that suits you is likely for some. Misunderstandings cropping up on the domestic front will be resolved. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties.

Love Focus: Finding time for meeting lover may prove difficult for some.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Things start looking up on the professional front. You will regain total fitness through your own efforts. Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns. Your furtiveness can sow the seeds of suspicion in a family member. A whiff of fresh air, during a countryside trip, will find you refreshed and rejuvenated. Your efforts on the academic front will be recognised. Getting help from others to save time will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather, but you do feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. Doing personal work for a senior will instantly grant you the most-favoured status! An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. Those looking for peace and quiet will find the domestic environment tranquil. A journey to a distant location will prove most refreshing and rejuvenating.

Love Focus: You will manage to plan an exclusive evening out with lover today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. You can be awarded a lucrative project. You can take a break from your hectic work schedule to be with the family. Spirituality and meditation proves therapeutic. Avoid long distance travel today. Getting a good offer on the academic front is likely, but will require efforts. You will make a good job of whatever has been entrusted to you.

Love Focus: Love is likely to be rediscovered after a turbulent phase in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Extra expenditure will be nicely countered by increased earning. Chances of lagging behind in a project cannot be ruled out for some. Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. A most enjoyable outing with friends or relations cannot be ruled out for some. Driving down for a vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Preparing for an exam or competition will go along smoothly.

Love Focus: You can enter an exciting romantic phase as you catch somebody’s eye!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

