Capricorn Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: Very favourable day

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) It appears to be a very favourable day for Capricorn natives. There are likely to be positive changes in your professional life, which may fill you with a positive sense of energy. You need to utilize this to your advantage. You are likely to strengthen your economic condition by adding a lucrative venture to your portfolio. On the domestic front, Capricorn natives may enjoy the company of their loved ones to the fullest. Eating healthy and adding more fibre to your diet may work wonders. Light exercises and yoga may help you stay fit. You need to put extra effort to get desired emotional satisfaction in personal relations. Taking a break from the routine for a short vacation is possible. However, be aware of the hazards, holidays are not full of happy times only. It might be the right time to sell your empty plot as property rates are at a peak. Involving yourself in some donation and charity would bring complete peace of mind.

Capricorn Finance Today: Capricorn natives will need to remain a bit tight-fisted on the financial front to keep their monetary position stable. You are likely to put your hand into a money-making project and come out a winner. Going strictly by the budget while out shopping will be sensible.

Capricorn Family Today: An important development on the personal front brings jubilation to the entire family. Relatives will be willing to lend a helping hand in time of need. Lending a helping hand in beautifying the house may keep everyone happy at home.

Capricorn Career Today: To make progress at work, Capricorn natives need to take quick and right decisions and put in relentless efforts to succeed. Your excellent written and verbal communication skills help in enhancing career prospects.

Capricorn Health Today: Keep yourself away from two vices - greed and egoism to enjoy sound health. Mental toughness would help in solving life problems besides endowing with requisite light. Enjoying outdoor activities will bring freshness into your day.

Capricorn Love Life Today: Don’t forget to give tiny bits of love to make it a special day for your beloved. Capricorn natives can take the help of an appreciation tool to infuse a new lease of life into romance. You are likely to get desired results in your love life, as you both are looking together in the same direction.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

