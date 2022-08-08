Taurus Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: Keep an eye on your goals

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Taurus natives need to keep eye on their goals and rewards will be headed their way. Don't put off till tomorrow what can be accomplished today. The financial position is likely to remain very strong. Your sound financial health would give you many ideas to invest in. The company of family and friends will keep Taurus natives in a happy and relaxed mood. Cupid is on your side today. Therefore plan a nice meeting with a romantic partner. Changing your diet would immensely help in improving your health. You are likely to face some tense periods because you argued with senior officers. Taking a short vacation just to let your hair down is possible. The investment made in immovable property would turn out to be profitable. Your plan for a new house will be in process very soon. Today you find a special inclination towards religious activities. Time to kick aside worries and enjoy the company of your near and dear ones.

Taurus Finance Today: On the financial front, Taurus natives should trust their judgment, rather than fall prey to home-grown experts. Investing in any big venture of any kind may prove very profitable for you. The unexpected arrival of funds strengthens your financial health.

Taurus Family Today: You will be in the mood to celebrate with family and friends today. A happy time in the company of friends and relatives is on the cards as they do many favours to you. Make sure all the decisions whether major or small are taken collectively on the family front.

Taurus Career Today: Today working professionals could face strains in their relations with senior officers. Work will also be slow due to delays from clients or co-workers. You might feel frustrated but you need this kind of a slow pace so you can focus on what’s important.

Taurus Health Today: Strong resilience and fearlessness would tremendously enhance the power of the mental faculties of Taurus natives. Your immune system would positively respond as you stop taking harmful food and drink.

Taurus Love Life Today: Your life is likely to bloom like a rich, delicate, fragrant and dazzling flower. Taurus natives may succeed in sorting out all misunderstandings that have occurred in past in romance. You are likely to fall in love at first sight on meeting an interesting person.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

