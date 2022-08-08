Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: Fame and honour awaits you today

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: Fame and honour awaits you today

Published on Aug 08, 2022 12:07 AM IST
  • Dear Scorpio, your daily astrological predictions for August 8, 2022 suggests, do not make rash decisions as they may deteriorate your relationship with your loved ones.
Scorpio Daily Horoscope for August 8, 2022: Make the most of this moment in time as fame and honour await Scorpios today.
ByDr Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Make the most of this moment in time as fame and honour await Scorpios today. Hesitancy and doubt are not likely to come your way today as Scorpios would be blessed with immense confidence. On the professional front, positive changes are likely, which may work in your favour. You may be busy expanding your business, which may be moving towards growth, eventually bringing maximum gains. Do not make rash decisions as they may deteriorate your relationship with your loved ones. It is important to delve into your desires before you plan to travel. If adventure is your style of holiday, then plan it and move around. Location is the key to any property you purchase, so go through it very well. Getting your dream home will be the greatest pleasure for you. You could be a little disappointed on discovering that someone that you have always trusted is not very honest with you. Carefulness on your part would foil enemies’ attempts to disrepute you.

Scorpio Finance Today: Spending money for a just cause will not be a problem, but you will remain dead against wasteful expenditure. Your investment plans are at full boom and you might succeed in them. Scorpios’ business expansion plans are likely to succeed brilliantly.

Scorpio Family Today: It is a day when misunderstandings at the family front are sorted out with ease. Some someone in the family is watching you closely and considers you a role model. So Scorpio natives should make efforts to be considerate and caring.

Scorpio Career Today: On the professional front your efficient, organised and flexible behaviour would help in shouldering additional responsibility. Scorpio natives working in the private sector can look forward to a transfer or promotion, which may turn out to be quite lucrative.

Scorpio Health Today: Health mantra for today: go out for a long walk, take healthy food and share the company of jovial people. Failure to go to a shelter of spirituality to overcome emotional and mental strain would disappoint you later.

Scorpio Love Life Today: Allowing dullness and boredom in romance may lead to a void in the relationship. Makes efforts to add a spark to romantic ties. Scorpios natives’ spouse will understand their sensitivity and give them some advice. It may help to calm your energies down.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

