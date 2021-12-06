Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 06: Love is in the air

LEO (July 22- Aug 23)

Dear Leos, nobody can dare to mess with your leadership quality. You are a born leader and don't like it when people don't follow or respect you in a certain way. You are compassionate and have a heart of gold but today don't be so nurturing and overpowering. Things and people can certainly go out of your control and you must be ready for that without losing your cool. Also, work-related travel is expected at the end of the day.

Leo Finance Today

You can be thinking invest in more sources of income today, and it is recommended to only plan for it and not do it in real as of now. Some old friends may ask you to lend some money but avoid giving a loan as it may bring you trouble in future.

Leo Family Today

You may get some incredible advice for life from an elderly member of the family. Also, you will be occupied with your involvement in planning a big family function together with all your members engaged.

Leo Career Today

Slowly but finally your career graph will be rising from today. You will cherish the rewards of your hard work and efforts done in the past. At the office, some junior will keep you involved with his/her need to understand an important project.

Leo Health Today

You are booming with energy and positivity today, your energies are at their peak and you must realize them by indulging in some power yoga or Zumba session. But don't overexert yourself and drink loads of water to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Leo Love Life Today

You may plan for an international trip with your partner or spouse. Some romantic time is predicted by your stars reading. You may also indulge in some recreational activity with your partner, such as a dance session or an adventurous activity together.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Coffee

