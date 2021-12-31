Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Dec 31: Try to communicate your feelings

Dear Leo, a good time to pack your packs and take dips in some holy waters. Try to communicate your true feelings and things may solve well. The lack of understanding, useless lies and the secret feeling of resentment are making it all hard for you.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The universe somehow reflects that you know what makes you be on the top it’s your willpower to stand up every time you fall. Facing and challenging all your fears and coming out strong every time is what defines you well. You live to take challenges and cross the hurdles in the simplest possible ways. With the phases in your charts is time to focus on things you badly want as it’s a good buy for the day. A good time to pack your packs and take dips in some holy waters.

Leo Finance Today

It’s time for you to back off the envelope calculations and keep a check on the amounts. Depending too much on others and being lazy about things can take you towards a dead end. You are soon going to earn a fortune but remember to take initiative, make plans and handle the matters yourself.

Leo Family Today

Someone close may give you a headache. You may feel pressured handling too much on the front. Remember being kind is good but don’t let yourself suffer. It’s okay to spend some time taking care of yourself too. Try to communicate your true feelings and things may solve well.

Leo Career Today

The waves are all calm with no high tides! You are finally going to have smooth sailing on the professional front with things being in a natural balance. Try to do your work on time and try to understand others. You need to be respected and taken care of well.

Leo Health Today

The cherry blossoms are in bloom! Laughter is the best medicine for the day, Leo. The cardinal charts show your strength favouring you keeping you in good health. Just like your celestial animal the lion you will feel strong, brave, energetic and all good.

Leo Love Life Today

Things are going the wrong way in your romance sector. The lack of understanding, useless lies and the secret feeling of resentment are making it all hard for you. With the presence of mercury in your charts, a shadow is cast upon you filling you up with negativity. It’s better to take a break and work on self-control and self-love. You need to heal first and solve the things later.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

