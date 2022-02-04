Leo Daily Horoscope for Feb 04: Don’t raise unnecessary conflicts

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)

You fill people’s lives with your warmth and generosity. You are cheerful yet extremely passionate and competitive. You want to win at all times, even when it comes to something as small as attention. While it’s good to have the winning attitude, don’t let it mess with you so much that you become arrogant if things don’t go according to your wishes.

Leo Finance Today

You need to start allocating funds to what’s best for your future and move towards a healthier financial plan. Something that aligns with the life you’ve been working towards creating. You need to realise that frivolous expenditure gives you momentary happiness and while that’s important, you should not overindulge.

Leo Family Today

You need to start paying attention to how your family members have been feeling lately. They might be feeling lonely and unheard. They’ve always been there for you and you got to do the same. Delve deeper to understand what they’re going through. Don’t raise unnecessary conflicts or pick fights. It’s time to fix what’s broken.

Leo Career Today

Your natural bold attitude and the ability to face challenges head-on has done you good in every sphere of life. Your peers see your dedication and confidence and are ready to have your back through it all. Don’t hold back because it’s your turn to shine.

Leo Health Today

Taking time out to relax and do things that make you feel refreshed and calm is very important for your mind, body and soul. And you have understood this. You’re trying to incorporate these little positive changes and that’s working out for you very well. Keep taking small but steady steps and you’ll be more at ease and healthier than ever.

Leo Love Life Today

Romance is on the cards. Grab this opportunity and make the most of it. Take time out to make your partners/beaus feel extra special and loved and it’s all going to come back to you in the same way. Enjoy the warmth and celebrate love!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lemon

