Leo Daily Horoscope for Feb 09: Keep others above you

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You’re compassionate, dazzling and charismatic. This draws people towards you. Your intelligence is attractive and you know that. You’re a born leader but don’t realise that this is making you needy for attention. It can be a major turn off too. Be realistic and considerate, give others a chance to and try to not make everything about you.

Leo Finance Today

Finances have been troubling you and you know it’s mostly because you can never say no, to friends and family. Don’t do this. It isn’t helping. You’re having to go through this mental pressure. Cut down and invest. It might not be visible now but it’ll bear fruit in the future and you’ll be comfortable with a stable financial health then.

Leo Family Today

Understanding and respecting each other's boundaries and problems and being patient will go a long way.

Leo Career Today

If you’ve been unhappy with your late work hours you need to discuss this with your seniors or peers. You can’t afford to burn out. You’re very dedicated and committed but it’s okay to sit back and relax for a bit too. You’ll make it to the top; you know you have it in you. Don’t rush it.

Leo Health Today

You haven’t paid attention to your health. You know this can lead to bad consequences. Prioritize your health. Nobody’s asking the world from you. Take baby steps and incorporate small changes in your diet and exercise routine. Don't overwork as it’ll lead to severe exhaustion. Live in the moment and let your mind rest for a bit too.

Leo Love Life Today

The journey may not be an easy one, but it surely gives your perspective and experience. Providing you with calmness, relaxation and filling you with the best golden moments. Strengthen your communication and you’ll witness the difference it makes to your bond; you’ll see it becoming strong and the problems fading away on their own.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

