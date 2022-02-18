Leo Daily Horoscope for February 18: Stars are promising for all matters

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Things are about to take off for you today. You may feel a positive vibe in relationships and other aspects of your life. Your great energy should help you succeed in almost anything you put your mind to today. Now is an ideal time to make an appeal or voice a new idea. It is likely to get the green-signal. Even unconventional ideas may win the approval of those who matter. Prepare yourself for something special since those around you are fascinated by your spontaneity and your positivity is likely to act like a beacon for like-minded souls. It is better to engage in planning your personal life - all your desires are likely to come true. Travel only if it is very necessary otherwise it would be futile to expect any good result out of it. It should be postponed to another day for a more favorable outcome. Stars are promising for all kinds of matters related to property. A change of residence will be successful in terms of new acquaintances and acquisitions.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to have an abundant flow of money today, which will make your financial situation stronger. You may get some unexpected returns from an old deal which has been on hold for long. Loan application too may move swiftly today.

Leo Family Today

Domestic situation may cause you duress as some children-related issue takes center stage and creates misunderstanding at home. Avoid losing your cool to keep the row from escalating. Elderly members in family may need your assistance and attention. Oblige them despite your packed schedule.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to receive praise for your works and efforts. Some of you may even receive a bonus or promotion. You may develop good relations with your superiors, which will benefit you in your work life.

Leo Health Today

Today Leo natives may enjoy good health if they take care of their blood pressure and sugar intake. Staying active and controlling anger would be necessary to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Leo Love Life Today

Those who are single, be ready to welcome the one you have been waiting for since long. The day is beneficial for expression of love. A long-term relationship is likely to get marital sanctity for some, so let the wedding bells toll.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

