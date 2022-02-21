Leo Daily Horoscope for February 21: Some advice for family matters

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Chart the paths to reach your goal, break them into steps and go on winning each stride. Get over self-doubt and go achieve what you want in life. You are a strong, capable person, don’t short-sell yourself. Your mental health may need attention. Regular breathing exercises and manifestation of desires may help you be confident and stay positive. Despite all travel arrangements and regular confirmations, things may go amiss for some. Purchase of new property can be finalized after due diligence and inspection of documents. There may be some good news from relatives bringing some changes in your near future plans, involving a short vacation. Students may be able to find ways to improve their efficiency in academics and to learn and retain things quickly.

Leo Finance Today

You may be tempted to splurge all you have, but if you hold back, you can multiply the money energy present to you. It may prove beneficial to take a second job for additional income or turn a hobby into something profitable. Use your creativity to work on plans to maximize your earning. However, don’t tie your self-esteem with what you earn. Instead, work improving your confidence and you’ll be able to do more of what you want.

Leo Family Today

You may have to focus more on matters at home or with spouse. Try to make more time for domestic life like making improvements in house. Plan family outings or gatherings, and make them your priority, in order to create an emotionally supportive atmosphere for everyone. Kids may want more of your attention so give them your support and warmth. Some may find children to be rebellious but only seeking your emotional support and patience.

Leo Career Today

Maybe it is due to redundancy, but some of you want to change career, create new dreams, and try to get out of the comfort zone. You may receive chances, and find unconventional ways to reach your ambitions, your path to success may not make sense right now but all things will fall in place when the time is right. You have great drive to work for what you want.

Leo Health Today

You might feel energized and very fit today, and you have your own determination for regular exercise and intake of healthy food to thank. Continue with this pace and you can focus better on other important aspects of life. Good health brings confidence which you need to meet new people and charge ahead in your personal aspirations.

Leo Love Life Today

Married couples may consider taking a second honeymoon to reignite the passion and romance. Planning a long trip with good amount of time at hand may also rejuvenate you both mentally. Singles may consider entering a relationship to enjoy good company, but those looking for something serious may also get lucky!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

