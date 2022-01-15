Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 15: Do not enter into futile arguments

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are at the top of your game at the moment. You’ll be able to live up to every commitment and meet all the expectations with the best of your ability. Your commitment to your word would help in establishing your reputation as someone who is dependable and diligent. This would bode well for all your future endeavors. You are likely to see an improvement in your comfort and lifestyle as you shift your focus on your wellness and wellbeing. Although undertaking journeys may bring substantial amounts of gains, they may leave you tired and exhausted at the end of the day. mYou may finalize plan to acquire your dream property or house; this would also improve your fortunes in the days to come.

Leo Finance Today

Those dealing with government or semi-government organizations are likely to enter into a long-term contract which may prove to be profitable in the long run. Your creative ideas may help you expand your financial horizons to a great extent and earn handsome returns.

Leo Family Today

You may remain disturbed due to some issues regarding elders of the family. Do not enter into futile arguments with them and try to maintain harmony. Your efforts to resolve differences with your neighbor too may not succeed. Be patient, things would change shortly.

Leo Career Today

The later part of the day may see you receive appreciation and recognition from your colleagues and seniors which may be beneficial for your career. You could become more structured and proactive which is likely to reflect positively on your performance at the workplace.

Leo Health Today

You're likely to remain full of energy and enthusiasm as you adhere to your exercise routine regularly. A powerful drive within you would propel you towards enhancing your fitness goals and even your outlook towards life.

Leo Love Life Today

Those who are single might get lucky today and find a suitable partner. While those in a committed relationship may gather courage and formalize the relationship. Today might be the right time to take the next step in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

