Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 25: Focus on health, exercise daily

Dear Leo, you have to make sure that you exercise daily, and include yoga in your daily routine. Your family will be happy with your efforts towards them. On the health front, today might not be really good for you.
Published on Jan 25, 2022 12:10 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will get a lot of interesting and tempting opportunities today. But you have to be careful, act cautiously. The matters related to family, marriage, or love will be just fine and you will get positive results from that. If you're married, today will be just fine for you and you might have some mental stress due to work or health issues. You have to make sure that you exercise daily, and you include yoga in your daily routine.

Leo Finance Today: You will be blessed with a good financial background but initially you will have to make a budget and stick to it in order to save yourself from any kind of money constraints. After some time your income will increase and you will increase your wealth.

Leo Family Today: you will get along very well with the male members of your family especially your brothers. If you are married this is the right time to conceive. Your family will be happy with your efforts towards them.

Leo Career Today: Today will be a special day at your work. You will learn some new skills and your work would be really great if you're looking for a job change this is the right time. If you are a new graduate this is the right time that you might get a job soon, you might get the desired gains.

Leo Health Today: On the health front, today might not be really good for you. You might get viral infections, or you can catch onto the weather or you can have indigestion problems. There are chances of major diseases and accidents happening to you.

Leo Love Life Today: You may face some issues between you and your partner right now. But couples who are in a long-term relationship might have the chance of getting married.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Lavender

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

