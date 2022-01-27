Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 27: Keep your focus on your targets

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, your dynamism may pave way for you to adopt an out-of-the-box approach. This is likely to affect your future in a major way. You may strive to seek perfection in all aspects of life. Efficiency is likely to become your buzzword. This may help you reach your professional and personal goals more quickly. You may experience that self-improvement has brought a change in your perspective and behaviour, keeping you happy and going. Keep your focus on your targets and move ahead without doubting your capabilities. Students may be unable to achieve favourable results on their academic front; they need to ramp up their efforts to succeed. Those employed in the real estate business may witness encouraging growth. The day may bring many travel opportunities. Choosing a suitable one is likely to bring enjoyment.

Leo Finance Today

Your financial position may remain steady today. Your business is likely to bring good profits. You may be able to invest money in shares. You are also likely to receive expensive gifts, which can later be converted into cash.

Leo Family Today

Your domestic front may remain vibrant and positive as children bring laurels in their fields of study and work. Your family life is likely to be delightful as an occasion may be celebrated in the presence of friends and relatives.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, the day may not bring favorable results. You may be unable to manage your schedule as new projects keep you busy. Those expecting a promotion or salary hike may have to have to wait their turn.

Leo Health Today

On the health front, you may receive mixed results. Your workout routine may not bring expected outcome. Focusing on a balanced diet, including light sporting activities in your daily routine may keep you fit.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to be exciting. Singles that are ready to mingle may soon get to meet the person of their dreams. To reignite the passion and strengthen your ties, you are likely to enjoy a quiet romantic evening with your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026