Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 4: Financial front is a bit bleak today

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, the day promises to bring you happiness and you are likely to engage in activities that make your heart swell. You are likely to handle every task enthusiastically and turn every frown into a smile. You may sail through choppy waters calmly in all aspects of your life - whether it is your personal life or professional. Do not be discouraged by slowdowns as they may help you reach your goals more quickly. You may get to socialize a lot, which may prove to be beneficial. You need to adapt to change and embrace it to broaden your horizons. Travelling to an unexplored destination may not only rejuvenate your senses and help you relax but also help you introspect. Students need to concentrate better to achieve desired results.

Leo Finance Today

On the financial front, situations seem a bit bleak today. You may struggle to maintain a balance between your expenses and income. An additional source of earning may bring small profits, along with a stagnant side business.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, the day may be quite uncertain. Situations seem volatile. Clashes and arguments amongst family members over an ancestral property may erupt frequently. Try to defuse the tensed situation.

Leo Career Today

The day seems to be promising as far as your professional front goes. You are likely to receive your much-deserved promotion. Seniors may give you additional responsibilities to shoulder now that you are in a commanding position.

Leo Health Today

On the health front, undertaking a new fitness training program may show its positive effects on your wellbeing. Minor ailments may disappear. Sticking to a healthy routine is likely to strengthen your core and keep you cheerful.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the young and fancy-free are likely to enter into a new and exciting relationship. Nurturing it may lead it to become stronger with time. Some surprises are awaiting in your love life today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026