Leo Daily Horoscope for Jan 6: Good day for an interview

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leo, everything seems in sync except the professional front. There may be some professional issues that may bother you. Some may have bad experience on the business front, but it may be like a lesson learnt. Don't worry, these are some life challenges to make you stronger.

You may enjoy an exciting time with your spouse or partner and plan to do something special for him/her. Family members may support your idea to change your career path or invest in a new business plan. Nothing complicated is foreseen on the health front, so enjoy the time.

How stars have planned your day? Find out below!

Leo Finance Today

This is a favorable day on the financial front. Some may invest in buying fitness equipment. If you have not invested in property yet, this is a suitable time to think about long term investment.

Leo Family Today

This is a good day on the family front and you may find it easy to share your concerns with your loved ones. Parents and your spouse may encourage and support you. Day may turn out fine for you in the company of loved ones.

Leo Career Today

For freshers, it's not a good day to appear in any interview. You may face tension at work as some pending issues may take time in sorting out. If you are planning to ask for a raise or promotion, this is not a favorable day to discuss it with concerned authority.

Leo Health Today

You have excellent qualities to become a great motivator, you may give great health advice to someone close today. You should also take care of your health.

Leo Love Life Today

You may realize the importance of family and think about extending it. Joyous time is foreseen on the love front. Your partner may prove a great support system. You should nurture your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Color: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

