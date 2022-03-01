Leo Daily Horoscope for March 01: Good news for students

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, there may be a marked change in your luck and you may experience growth in your courage and resolve. This may give you control over yourself to turn any situation in your favor. You may put your best foot forward with planned strategies that may take you closer to your goals. Your journey towards victory is likely to be quite exciting. You may work towards achieving your set targets and may be rewarded for your attempts too. You may spend your free time following your passions and pursuing creative activities, which are likely to help you seek solace from the daily grind. Your compassion will help you forge lasting bonds. Travelling plans need to be pushed to another date and time. Students appearing for board exams this year are likely to perform well.

Leo Finance Today

On the financial front, you are likely to have enough capital to start a profitable business. Money put in stocks and speculative schemes are also likely to multiply in the coming months. You may receive good dividends.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, you need to watch your words as rude behavior may negatively affect your children. Taking care of the needs of your family members is likely to bring harmony to your relationships.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you may be given extra responsibilities to shoulder, which is likely to keep you occupied. You may enjoy the limelight as your bosses may be impressed with your work. A bonus may come your way.

Leo Health Today

On the health front, you are likely to experience well-being due to a fit body and sound mind. However, diet modifications may take longer than expected to show their results on your physical health.

Leo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, the past few months had been rough on your love life, due to which there were rifts in your relationship. Your continued efforts and sincere love for each other may now start to show signs of improvement.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: White

