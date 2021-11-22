Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 22: Love is in your favor!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your right decisions and quick wit are likely to bring you huge benefits today. New challenges need to be overcome and new resolutions need to be undertaken to keep moving ahead with a renewed sense of energy. You need to step out of your comfort zone to advance further. Adapting according to circumstances may work to your advantage. Your strong personality and level-headedness may help you make your way out of tough situations easily. Keep your sense of humour to a low as some people might take offence. You may be full of positive energies, which would work in the right direction to lead you towards your targets. Your versatility an optimistic approach may help you achieve a lot in the coming days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Your economic condition may remain satisfactory today. You are likely to face a temporary financial crunch due to growing expenses. Some of your money might be blocked in speculative schemes. Keep a check on your budget.

Leo Family Today

Your domestic front may be volatile today. Problems related to an ancestral property may create differences between family members. Your interpersonal relationships might suffer today. Handle the situation calmly to restore peace.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, your excellent performance is likely to impress your bosses. You may be given an overseas job opportunity in the coming days. This is a favourable time for youngsters to make a desirable career in their chosen fields.

Leo Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following a disciplined lifestyle may help you get rid of chronic ailments. This may not only keep you fit but also happy and relaxed. Consuming everything in moderation and physical activities may keep you in good shape.

Leo Love Life Today

Your stars predict a fruitful love life today. You are likely to start an exciting new romantic relationship, which might turn into a lifelong bond. Mutual affection and intimacy are likely to grow in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026