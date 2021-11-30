Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: We see profits coming
Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 30: We see profits coming

  • Dear Leo, investments done in the past may yield a handsome profit. Your health chart is likely to be on the bright side throughout the day. A balanced diet, proper exercise, regular check-ups would be your mantra to remain healthy.
Those looking to rent out their place or part of their house may find a good deal and agreeable terms.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 12:10 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today things may turn a little hectic for you. You may also find it difficult to take decisions and see things objectively. Clear your head, and contemplate carefully to make the right choice. Avoid being pessimistic else you may miss out on new opportunities. This is a good day for in-depth learning to expand your knowledge. You may need to work on your communication skills else there can be some tiffs with people around as they may misunderstand your intentions or motives. You may be inclined to remain social and are likely to meet some old friends. Students may also succeed in getting rid of past problems and focus on their studies wholeheartedly. Any travel-related businesses should be avoided today as they are not likely to give you desired results. Those looking to rent out their place or part of their house may find a good deal and agreeable terms.

Leo Finance Today

Business personnel or those owning an enterprise may enjoy a comfortable and prosperous time. Your reputation is also likely to improve in the market. Investments done in the past may yield handsome profit

Leo Family Today

You are likely to receive the support of your family members and elders. Nonetheless, it would be better to communicate your thoughts with the members of the family and give importance to their suggestions while taking any major decision.

Leo Career Today

You may have to work hard to accomplish your career goals. Your subordinates are likely to be supportive and helpful which may increase your efficiency at the workplace. Getting associated with the government sector for work may turn out to be beneficial for you.

Leo Health Today

Your health chart is likely to on the bright side throughout the day, and you feel rejuvenated and revitalized. A balanced diet, proper exercise, regular check-up would be your mantra to remain healthy.

Leo Love Life Today

Married people can get support and assistance from their in-laws and experience increased harmony and understanding in their ties. If you are single then there is a probability that you might get close to someone you never predicted.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

