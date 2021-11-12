Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: We see good returns!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos are straightforward and are brutally honest with things and always showcase what's on their mind and they don't hide their opinion. They are confident and always stand up for what they believe in no matter what the consequences are. Leo can be the most reliable person as a friend. Do not let the horses of your mind run too fast – hold on to them and look forward to what is coming. Throughout the day you may be clogged with some unusual feelings which may be put into dismay. Your health could be right but a fight with your spouse may erupt and spoil the mood. It shall be better to stay quiet and be observant rather than to be too blunt and disturb your relationship with people. Leos need not worry on the professional front as things appear to be pleasant out there. So do enjoy what you have got for the day.

Leo Finance Today

You can expect stability in your finance with stable returns. Your new freelancing job may pay you more than your expectations. People into startups may expect good sales in your business.

Leo Family Today

Your domestic front appears pleasant. It seems like a perfect day to visit a place of your choice with your loved ones.

Leo Career Today

Your professional growth seems to begin in your venture. You may impress your boss by your great communicational skills. People who are struggling to get a job may find a way.

Leo Health Today

Your physical health looks all well today. But something unusual might happen with your thought process. Some of you may experience lethargy or may feel less energetic to pick up something new – do not pull yourself back to ask for help or advise as and when required.

Leo Love Life Today

Your love front is not on the favorable side today. Be aware of falling into trap of unnecessary show offs that may affect your relationship. Travelling may not be advisable for the day.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

