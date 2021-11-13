Leo Daily Horoscope for November 13: Seems to be a shining day!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is a good day to execute your adventurous plans and go on hiking or trekking with friends or loved ones. Leo, you have natural leadership qualities that make you popular on the business or professional front. You may be lucky today, so do whatever you want on the professional front without having doubts or confusions.

Some may meet new people or the true love of their life soon. Your good health may allow you to take part in all the activities or events on the domestic front. You are known for your time, energy, drive and big-heartedness and you may be able to impress new people you meet today.

Leo Finance Today

You may earn well if you are a freelancer or a self-employed person. Some may be able to control their expenses and manage to save some money. Some business trips may prove rewarding. Some may think about investing in property.

Leo Family Today

You may be in a jovial and helpful mood today. Some may find it satisfying after spending quality time with parents. Someone in your family may achieve goals on the academic front.

Leo Career Today

Those who are expecting a hike in their income, they may get lucky today. Workload may pile up and need your extra time and energy. Someone may seek your suggestions on something important at work.

Leo Health Today

Some of you may feel energetic and indulge themselves in healthy pleasures. You may go for a haircut or body massage. Some may make long term plans or goals to maintain a good and healthy lifestyle.

Leo Love Life Today

A lot of pampering and warmth from your lover may make your day bright. This is a favorable day to have some fun or go out with your companion.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Color: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

