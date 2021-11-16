Leo Daily Horoscope for November 16: Be patient!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Vivacious, theatrical and passionate; you love to embrace the royal status. You are celebrated for your remarkable bravery, strength, emotional and mental forfeit. Be cautious as jealousy, enmity can make your cosmic energy fade away. The lion in the cave always speaks for bravery and is impossible to challenge passion inside you. On the front a bright day to plan and execute things according to your way. The self-created limitation is keeping from aligning yourself with the life you are meant to live. This could be a good way to hit the reset button. The trips on hold can take a fly now! Pack your stuff and it's time to take a break from the stressful situations, restore the energy and come back, filled with the stardust of your celestial and cosmic planets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Monetary matters or problems seem to solve and there is the scope of earning a handsome amount from some source. Hard work is something that is making your cosmic energy irresistible and it's time for the fruit of the labour. Stars are planning something good for you may be your dream house. You may get a piece of good news sooner than you expect.

Leo Family Today

Thorns come with roses still it's loved by all. Be patient, using anger as a protective shield to hide the vulnerability is something that you need to avoid. The heat of the moment can destroy the relations so be a little cautious.

Leo Career Today

Being the native of compassion, loyalty, and hardworking attributes you will gain an upper hand on the professional front. Feel grateful and continue doing things the right way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

Associated with the heart and root chakra you could often be challenged with some problems. Keep your fire element under check.

Leo Love Life Today

Love is not on the charts right now. Your positive and admirable character traits are crossing over in excess and being perceived as overbearing causing a hindrance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026