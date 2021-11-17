Leo Daily Horoscope for November 17: Keep your ego aside!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You have a big circle of friends and acquaintances. You will care and nurture all of them and are very generous with them. At your best, you are courageous and strong. You have an amazing, protective attitude towards your friends. You care very deeply for those close to you. You do everything grand and give your best in it. You fight against all the obstacles in order to have everything that you desire. Today is going to be fun, just as much as has been exhausting until now. So, get out of your bed with an optimistic approach and watch out for what life holds for you. You might feel overwhelmed by the amount of work at your table.

Leo Finance Today

If you have been looking forward to investing in property, today is not a great day for you. Since your financial conditions do not appear to be too bright, you may not be in a position to lend money to someone in need. You will need to pay special attention to the investment and expenditure of your wealth. There can be unexpected increase in finances, but your income will be regular.

Leo Family Today

You may have a longing for spouse who is away from you either physically or emotionally. Physical distance is difficult to cover but emotional distance can be covered with ease.

Leo Career Today

Life so far may have felt like a journey where much is to be endured and little to be enjoyed. But now, you will be surprised by the overarching sense of happiness at even the slightest achievements.

Leo Health Today

Be sure to avoid junk foods today as they are only going to add to your health related stress. You must opt for holistic healing. Meditation and yoga can prove to be especially important now.

Leo Love Life Today

Just keep your ego aside and take the first step. You may be surprised to find that your partner reciprocates your feelings. Go and smash the invisible wall.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026