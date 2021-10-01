Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 1: It's the right time to invest money!

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Leo, you are a confident and outgoing personality. But at times you are melodramatic too and like to put up a show. Isn’t it? Your day promises to get you in touch with new people. Go ahead and enjoy the onset of new relationships that will stand by you during the tough times. Cut down on your negative habits to avoid getting into trouble. Set your priorities right and stick to them for better results. On the academic front, students will shine through their excellent performance. You can rejoice as pending property decisions will go in your favour. Plans to travel to new places can be taken up now, but be careful and plan thoroughly before embarking on a journey.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to put your surplus business capital in speculative activities and you are also likely to receive profits from them. Now is the right time to invest money in land or property to gain financial independence in the coming time.

Leo Family Today

Today will be a mixed day as far as family life is concerned. Some of your actions could bring bitterness to the domestic environment. Handle such situations patiently to restore peace. You are likely to receive some good news towards the end of the day.

Leo Career Today

You are likely to have a fall-out with your colleagues today. You will have to handle the situation patiently and maturely to regain their respect and make the work environment healthier and more conducive.

Leo Health Today

There will be good news as those suffering from a prolonged illness are likely to show signs of improvement. Your body will respond to the new line of treatment. Follow a strict diet routine to nurse yourself back to normal health soon.

Leo Love Life Today

Today, your romantic partner will surprise you with a planned trip to a quiet place. It is likely that you will be proposed for marriage. Give it some time and consideration before saying yes!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

