Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 15: Keep your aggressiveness in check!

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

The day is promising and will bring you vast opportunities to better yourself. You will crave attention, which you are likely to receive because of your outgoing nature. You may face a few obstacles, but do not worry as you are prepared to counter them boldly, anyway. You will apply a softer approach in your life and lend an ear to everyone's opinion. This will help you sail through turbulent waters without any difficulty. You will win friends, who will stand by you through thick and thin. New adventures are waiting for you to be discovered. Do not let go of this chance. Keep your aggressiveness in check during trying times.

Leo Finance Today

Today, your friends are likely to present you with lucrative offers to invest in speculative activities. However, weigh all the pros and cons before you commit to them, or you may end up incurring financial losses.

Leo Family Today

With your ties renewed on your domestic front, you will take care of the demands of your family members. This will keep everyone in a cheerful mood. A long-awaited outing with your loved ones is on the cards.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you will take small but steady steps to ensure personal growth and development. Towards the second half, you will have to shoulder additional responsibilities at work, which is likely to test your patience.

Leo Health Today

You will get rid of all past ailments and enjoy sound health. Your happy state of mind will bring you mental peace. Nutritious diet and light exercises on a strict basis will help you enjoy a sense of overall wellbeing.

Leo Love Life Today

Today, you will cherish your romantic journey with fondness as you spend quality time in the company of your beloved. Your passions are likely to be unleashed, which will bring you two closers to enjoy moments of privacy.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026