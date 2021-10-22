Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 22: Do not overlook opportunities!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today is your lucky day and you can take some great leaps now. You will be in the right frame of mind to make meaningful changes. It is also an optimal time to pursue your ambitions as your ruling planet is poised favourably. You are likely to get many opportunities that will yield brilliant results in the future. Do not overlook them; grab them as they come to you. Your special connections and influential contacts put you on exactly the path you are looking for. Any property-related transactions done by you in the past are likely to be completed today. Escape the noise of daily life and enjoy some time in nature to recharge your body and spirit. Students who have been preparing for competitive examinations will most likely make the grade.

Leo Finance Today

Financially, businesspeople can apply for loans for expansion of business; they are likely to receive a positive response. Rising expenses may get a bit alarming, but you will be able to bring them under control.

Leo Family Today

Your elder siblings will help you in a family matter and you will be able to get rid of past stress and differences, bringing happiness for the family elders. It is an auspicious time to organize a religious and family function at home.

Leo Career Today

Your creativity and inventive way of looking at things will augment your talents and hence your effectiveness in work. Rivals will also be on your side today. Career transformation is a possibility for some. But it might require a gamble and even a temporary setback in order to achieve your goal.

Leo Health Today

Some health issues can disrupt your routine which can impact your life. Take preventive care to retain your good health. Cosmetic measures to enhance your appearance may bring below average results; so, defer your plans if any.

Leo Love Life Today

Some lovebirds can face heartbreak due to ego issues. It is advised to adopt a conciliatory attitude to keep the love bond intact. Your parent may be opposed to your romantic entanglement, forcing you to do a rethink.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

