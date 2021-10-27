Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 27: Focus on your goals!

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, you are likely to get tremendous chances to grow and succeed as an individual. You will be full of positive energy and you will start working on deferred tasks to finish them off before the deadline. You will come out a winner in the end. You will utilize your free time in pursuing your hobbies and honing your skills. You will be open to taking risks in your undertakings, which will not only be mentally rewarding but will also help you achieve your targets more quickly. Your creativity and intuitiveness will bring you success beyond your expectations and take you places. You will stay focused on your goals. Avoid rash behavior to save your relationships.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to accumulate wealth from a profit-making side business, which you had started recently. Your wise and prudent spending will help you save enough capital to invest in a property, land or vehicle.

Leo Family Today

A celebration of an auspicious occasion at home is likely to bring everyone together, which will spread cheer in your domestic atmosphere. Your family members will be supportive of your tough life choices.

Leo Career Today

Some difficult decisions on the professional front are not likely to work in your favor today. Some of you may be held accountable for your responsibilities, which you could not shoulder capably.

Leo Health Today

Your health will remain fine and you will not experience any trouble in picking up a new physical activity or sport. This will not only help you get in perfect shape but will also strengthen your core.

Leo Love Life Today

Today, you are likely to infuse a new lease of life in your monotonous romantic relationship to spice it up a bit. You will plan a romantic getaway or a quiet dinner together to reignite the spark.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026