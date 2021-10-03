Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Control your dominative behavior!
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 3: Control your dominative behavior!

Published on Oct 03, 2021 12:12 AM IST
You can now plan a foreign trip with your family as the time is right.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today, you are likely to attain success in whatever work you decide to put your heart into. Your positive attitude towards things will be valued and you will become the centre of attraction in every walk of life. Your creative bent of mind will help you get noticed and the artistic fields will be ready to accept you with open arms. You are likely to make a mark at work and that will bring you the admiration you so rightfully deserve. However, you will need to control your egotistical behaviour and learn to respect other's opinions also. You can now plan a foreign trip with your family as the time is right.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to get mixed results on your financial front today. Due to a sudden increase in your expenses, you will have to face a cash crunch. An additional source of income, apart from your monthly salary, will give you financial security.

Leo Family Today

Joy and prosperity will prevail at home today. Children will be a source of immense happiness and will keep you entertained on the domestic front. You are likely to celebrate an auspicious occasion in the company of your near and dear ones.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you are likely to lead from the front and your subordinates will support you in your endeavours. You will be in control and with your persistence and, will manage to impress your seniors and bosses. The good news is waiting.

Leo Health Today

Your decision to turn towards naturopathy will bring you good results on your health front today. You will remain hale and hearty and there will be no ailments to bother you. Yoga will help you relieve stress.

Leo Love Life Today

If you are single, you might have to wait longer than expected to find a suitable match. Those in love will need to take their romantic relationship seriously to enjoy the ecstasies of love. Do not take your partner for granted to save the romantic ties.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

