Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Strive hard to perform better!
horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Strive hard to perform better!

Published on Oct 04, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Your plans to gain knowledge and expand your horizons will materialize and you will soon find favour in the artistic fields as well.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Leo, you are likely to take some radical decisions, which will alter the course of your life. You will make slow progress but you will succeed for sure. You will improve your communication skills and that will help you forge new relationships as you move ahead in life. Your plans to gain knowledge and expand your horizons will materialize and you will soon find favour in the artistic fields as well. Matters of your ancestral property will be solved amicably and will bring you monetary gains in the future. Students will strive hard to perform better. Right now is not a good time to make travel plans with friends.

Leo Finance Today

Your outstanding debts will be cleared and your financial position will be very strong today. There will be an influx of funds so now is the right time to put the money in stocks to earn dividends in the coming days.

Leo Family Today

Your stars indicate that you will enjoy a happy family life today. The good news of the arrival of a baby will lift everyone's spirits. Children will be the source of joy at home.

Leo Career Today

Your workplace will be rife with competitiveness amongst colleagues and you will have to put your best foot forward to thwart the competition. New assignments will start pouring in and you will have to stand up to the challenge to excel on the professional front.

RELATED STORIES

Leo Health Today

Resting and eating right will help you maintain a balanced lifestyle. You are likely to turn towards spirituality for calming your mind. Today, you will enjoy the benefits of a healthy mind and a healthy body.

Leo Love Life Today

Today, you will enjoy all the attention that you receive from your romantic partner. You will be showered upon with love and it is very likely that your relationship will turn into a life-long bond in the times to come.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

 

Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
horoscope leo astrology horoscope sun sign
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Cancer Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Do not put your hands into property matters

Virgo Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: It's the perfect time to execute your plans

Libra Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Focus on sharpening your skills!

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Avoid impulse buying!
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP