Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 4: Strive hard to perform better!

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Leo, you are likely to take some radical decisions, which will alter the course of your life. You will make slow progress but you will succeed for sure. You will improve your communication skills and that will help you forge new relationships as you move ahead in life. Your plans to gain knowledge and expand your horizons will materialize and you will soon find favour in the artistic fields as well. Matters of your ancestral property will be solved amicably and will bring you monetary gains in the future. Students will strive hard to perform better. Right now is not a good time to make travel plans with friends.

Leo Finance Today

Your outstanding debts will be cleared and your financial position will be very strong today. There will be an influx of funds so now is the right time to put the money in stocks to earn dividends in the coming days.

Leo Family Today

Your stars indicate that you will enjoy a happy family life today. The good news of the arrival of a baby will lift everyone's spirits. Children will be the source of joy at home.

Leo Career Today

Your workplace will be rife with competitiveness amongst colleagues and you will have to put your best foot forward to thwart the competition. New assignments will start pouring in and you will have to stand up to the challenge to excel on the professional front.

Leo Health Today

Resting and eating right will help you maintain a balanced lifestyle. You are likely to turn towards spirituality for calming your mind. Today, you will enjoy the benefits of a healthy mind and a healthy body.

Leo Love Life Today

Today, you will enjoy all the attention that you receive from your romantic partner. You will be showered upon with love and it is very likely that your relationship will turn into a life-long bond in the times to come.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

