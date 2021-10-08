Leo Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Love will save the day

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Leo, you will start your day with a fresh perspective in every task you do and success is likely to come your way today. Your desires will be fulfilled and you will feel charged up. Put your best efforts into whatever you do and you will unleash your best potentials. Your strength, courage and your energy levels will see a marked increase and you will remain active throughout the day. Communication will help you elevate your social status. Shower your love on your loved ones to enjoy bliss. Do not let low phases in life hit you hard as conditions are set to gradually improve in the coming times. You will be heading towards victory in several aspects of life.

Leo Finance Today

Today, you are likely to benefit from past investments. A loan will be sanctioned in your name for the purchase of your dream home. You are also likely to receive monetary benefits from some unexpected sources.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, you will experience immense happiness. Children will be a source of joy and they will make you happy with their achievements. The arrival of guests at home will keep the family atmosphere cheerful.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you will find that your career graph is on an upward swing and your bosses are impressed with your work. However, stay away from activities that might harm your reputation. It is likely to impact your career negatively.

Leo Health Today

Do not ignore the warning signs of your body as it will aggravate the problem further. Pay special attention to your emotional health, which can affect your physical wellbeing if not taken care of. Take care of your diet.

Leo Love Life Today

You are likely to undertake a short trip away with your beloved, where you will get to spend quality time together. You will share your innermost thoughts with your romantic partner and they will reciprocate positively. Cherish the memories.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

