Leo Daily Horoscope for October 12
Leo Daily Horoscope for October 12: Be ambitious

Dear Leo, set your eyes on your goals no matter how hard situations are, you will be victorious in the end.
Do not stress much if you are far from your house.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:10 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are the lion of the zodiac. Known for your pride and ambitious self, you do not get these qualities in your way when it comes to sacrificing for your loved ones. Your friends trust you and depend on your survival instinct to come out of a situation. Though you seek attention from your partner, you stay extremely loyal to them despite all the circumstances. Control your anger and stay away from the negative traits. Focus on monetary matters because success is predicted. Set your eyes on your goals no matter how hard situations are, you will be victorious in the end. Short business trips can take place, but that will not give you emotional contentment. Do not stress much if you are far from your house.

Leo Finance Today

Are you looking for an auspicious day to start a new business venture? You can take it seriously today! For those who are planning to buy land to construct a hotel or cafe, the day seems promising. You are likely to hit the jackpot if you have invested your money in the lottery.

Leo Family Today

There can be a heated argument with your spouse and kids, hampering the domestic peace. Your friends may not be too supportive. Keep your ego and pride aside; things will fall into their places.

Leo Career Today

Keep a hand's distance from negative people around you. You have an excellent sense of judgement, which makes you understand peoples' motives sooner or later. You have new opportunities rolling in your career.

Leo Health Today

Your health seems to be fantastic as per your chart. Keep up the lively energy and vigour in your professional front. You can participate in sporting events.

Leo Love Life Today

You are more likely to receive gifts, pamper and attention from your partner that you have always craved for. You will be in a joyous mood. Your partner too will take care of all your demands.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

