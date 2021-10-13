Leo Daily Horoscope for October 13: Love life needs attention

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Today you will get several opportunities that will allow you to prosper and progress in life. Do not let go of them and choose from them wisely to get the desired results. You will find a way to keep yourself occupied and busy. You will hone your talents or take up a hobby to express yourself more clearly. Everything is likely to move as per your schedule, which will help you regain your creative flair and quell any kind of personal or professional competition. You will benefit from the many contacts you made over the years. Do not let arrogance get the better of you. Students will excel in their studies, making everyone proud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Finance Today

Your past investments will begin paying off good returns and you will benefit from them. Bonuses at work will also add to your savings. Your new home business is likely to flourish in the coming time.

Leo Family Today

The day will bring mixed results on your domestic front. You may have ideological differences with your parents, but your siblings will become the voice of reason. Work with patience and calm.

Leo Career Today

On your professional front, a business trip to a foreign country is foreseen. This shift is likely to open up vast opportunities for you to grow in your career. You will have to undertake planned moves to make progress on your work front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leo Health Today

As your work stress increases, it will directly show its effect on your overall health. You will have to practice breathing exercises to calm your mind. Listen to the signs of your body or it is likely to wear you out.

Leo Love Life Today

The more you invest your time in other work, the more your love life will suffer. Give priority to your romantic partner to strengthen the ties. You are likely to experience some troubling times ahead in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}