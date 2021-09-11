Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Leo Daily Horoscope for Sep 10: A profitable day ahead

Dear Leo, it is the best time to make your goal achievable and realistic. A successful deal may find you laughing. Workout timely to be healthy and happy at the same time.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Your negative traits can play spoilsport in your career, so take care.

Leo

People born under this sign are faithful and loving, but can be bossy and interfering as well. Your negative traits can play spoilsport in your career, so take care. However, you will find the day profitable both financially and health-wise.

Leo Finance Today

Creating financial goals will help you stay focused and motivated towards where you want to be financially. You will manage to find a buyer who is willing to pay your asking price from a property. A successful deal may find you laughing all the way to the bank.

Leo Family Today

Home schooling, work from home, lack of socializing and erratic work hours can take a toll on your mental and emotional health. You should not allow a family youngster, who is learning to drive, to take your car out for a spin alone. Keep in touch with your loved ones on phone.

Leo Career Today

It is the best time to make your goal achievable and realistic by going all out to perform at your highest potential. If you want to clear competitive exams, put your heart and soul into their preparation; half-hearted attempts will just not do. A rival at work can become your friend.

Leo Health Today

Even the smallest changes in your daily routine can create incredible ripple effects that will expand your vision of what is possible on the health and fitness front. Working out is an excellent way to be healthy and happy at the same time. Elderly, even at their age, can derive immense benefits of yoga.

Leo Love Life Today

Many people end up looking outside their relationship because they think there is someone out there who is ‘better’ for them. If this is your case, you cannot be more wrong. Relationships are not about finding the ‘perfect partner’ but developing and growing the relationship you already have.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

